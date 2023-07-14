Patrick M. Cox
VICTORIA — Patrick M. Cox of Victoria, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023, from complications of cancer. He was 77. He was retired from Hydrochem and enjoyed golf, and a good game of pool. He and his wife enjoyed visiting Coushatta when possible.
Pat was proceeded in death by his wife of forty years, Helen Cox, father; Sidney Cox, mother; Jackie Cox, brothers; Mike Cox and Terry Cox, as well as his sister; Linda Cox.
He is survived by his brother, Dennis Cox (Diedra Williams), his four children; Dennis M. Cox, Denise M. Kaul, Ronnie D. Cox, and Patrick D. Cox. Pat also leaves behind seven grandchildren, numerous great-great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends that will miss him and cherish their memories.
There will be a private ceremony at his home, date to be determined, in the coming months.
Words of comfort, condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

