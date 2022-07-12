Patrick M. McGrath
PORT LAVACA — Patrick M. McGrath passed away July 10, 2022 at the age of 79 due to complications of dementia. He was born August 13, 1942, in Springfield, Illinois to Clara Desch McGrath and David George McGrath.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father; his brother, David Thomas (Tommy) McGrath and his stepmother, Wanda Smith McGrath. He is survived by his wife, of fifty years, Delia Gary McGrath; his brothers, Bill McGrath (Tania) of Dayton, TX, Joe McGrath (Carol, companion) of Flatonia, TX; and, stepbrothers, Jim Smith (Lillianna), Jeff Smith (Carolee) of Ganado, TX; his stepsister, Julie Smith of Victoria, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Calhoun High School in Port Lavaca, TX in 1961 and Rice University in 1967; then, was drafted and served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969. Upon returning to Port Lavaca from his tour in Germany, he worked for Travis Middle School as a freshman coach and teacher. In 1972 he married Delia Gary and embarked on a new career as an independent salesman for Harvey Advertising Company, located in Waco, TX. He worked as a salesman for various other companies until his retirement in 2006.
Pat was very involved with the Ingleside, TX community where he and Delia lived for forty-one years. He served on the Ingleside School Board; the Board of Directors for Live Oak Golf Country Club, the Ingleside City Council; and, he helped with the annual festival and weekly bingo at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Fr. Charles Doherty would tell him he would “go to heaven on a turkey’s wing” because every year he would donate numerous turkeys to the church to give to those in need for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
He played on the Calhoun High School football team that went to the state playoff game in 1960 and he loved his days on the bay being a deckhand for Robert (Froggy) Sanders. His most rewarding life experience was his tour in Germany. Friends and family will remember Pat’s fishing, hunting and golfing stories in their own special way.
A heartfelt thank you to the team at Mercy House in Victoria, TX for making Pat’s life with dementia, one with quality and love. Also, a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Armando Diaz of Victoria, for his loyalty and compassion.
Visitation is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Richardson-Colonial Funeral home, 123 Newlin, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 6:30 following the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca, TX, with Fr. Tommy Chen, as celebrant. Interment will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Pallbearers are: Tommy McGrath, Jr., Brandon McGrath, Cherokee McGrath, Randy Key, Brandon Key, Corby Jones and Sandy Motley. Honorary Pallbearers are: George Hendricks, Ronnie Cervenka, Jim Jones, Schott Motley, Buddy Motley, Jerry Hickman and Robert Sanders.
Family and friends may leave their condolences by visiting www.richardsoncolonial.com. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice or to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School, 415 W. Austin Street, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- New VISD deputy superintendent left former post amidst controversy, criticism (4)
- Victoria County DA, legal advocates want more than jail time for drug offenders (3)
- Under Oath (3)
- Citywide lighting project brightens Victoria’s southside (2)
- Letter: Returning the issue of abortion to the state legislatures (2)
- Residents protest reversal of Roe v. Wade in Victoria (2)
- Blotter: Hallettsville man arrested on charges of soliciting sex from 13-year-old (2)
- Ouida Marie Brock (2)
- Dave Sather: Six questions for Freedom Day (1)
- Ramon Rodriguez (1)
- Crossroads direct payer clinic offers alternative to insurance (1)
- Victoria school board appoints new deputy superintendent (4)
- Victoria County commissioners to discuss search for animal control director (1)
- LON FRANKLIN STANLEY (1)
- Pastors Ada and Sam Hooker find love and purpose together at C3 Victory Church (1)
- Richard Earl Chapa (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.