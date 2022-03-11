Patrick Mark Woods
EDNA — Patrick Mark Woods, of Edna, Texas, was called home to heaven on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the age of 67. He was born in Ganado, Texas on August 16, 1954, to the late John Mark Woods and Lillian Macha Woods.
Patrick was a retired oilfield consultant of fifty years. He was a loving husband, father, Popo, and friend who will be dearly missed. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking, which was not often enough! He was also proud of his title “Head Dishwasher” at Bistro Americana.
Patrick is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Becky Woods; his son, Monty Woods and his wife Kimberly of Cuero; his daughter, Monica Woods Klekar and her husband, Cody of Edna; and brothers, John Woods of Port Lavaca and Thomas Woods of Edna. Patrick is also survived by four grandchildren, Emily Grace, Bailey Faith, Cody Cash, and Casey Colton Woods, and future grandson, Zane Zadock Klekar.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Lillian Woods.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Atkinson, Larry Rogers, Billy Allen, Brent Yocum, Ray Stoebner, Rick Gomez, Skye Yocum, and Henry Holt. Honorary Pallbearer will be Dan Wolfe.
Services will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Edna, Texas. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- My analysis of the SOTU and primary (10)
- Letter: Observations and opinions on current topics (6)
- Sexton defeats Ives in Victoria County commissioner race (3)
- Mission Valley centenarian recalls growing up on hilltop (2)
- Armando Salazar, Sr. (1)
- F. WILLIAM "BILL" REICHERT (3)
- Elizabeth Diane Drane (1)
- Blotter: Money, wallet stolen from senior citizen (1)
- Bible verse - Romans Rom.12:9-12; quote by Joyce Meyer (1)
- Letter: Oh, what a tangled web we weave (1)
- Roger Mejia (1)
- Texas children need Biden to work with GOP to extend child tax credit (1)
- Easley outpaces Schustereit in Victoria County clerk race (1)
- How badly will Dan Patrick’s ‘help’ hurt GOP mail-in voters? (1)
- Controlled burn in Victoria County (1)
Online Poll
Did you enjoy the sunshine Wednesday?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.