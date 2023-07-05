Patrick Michael Escalante
VICTORIA — Young, Mr. Patrick Michael Escalante, 30, of Victoria, Texas passed away suddenly, Friday, June 30, 2023. He was born as the only child to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ernesto G. and Deborah Villafranca Escalante on October 2, 1992.
Patrick had an infectious smile and a larger-than-life character that belied the mostly difficult life he endured because of serious epileptic seizures and other chronic medical issues on almost a daily basis. Through it all, Patrick always stubbornly strove to tough it out and be a loving son to his mom and dad. For their part, Patrick’s loving parents never looked at what others might have seen as shortcomings or difficulties. Instead, they both focused on Patrick’s accomplishments as the best of him. He was a Our Lady of Sorrows altar Server, a Cub Scout, a Nazareth Academy Jet, a temporary member of R.O.T.C. and a proud 2012 graduate of West High School. Patrick loved his Catholic faith, his cows, fishing, The Club Westerner, Mumphord’s Bar-B-Que and yes in spite of all of us Cowboy fans, the GREEN BAY PACKERS. Patrick fancied himself as quite the ladies’ man too. Please keep Patrick in your prayers and let your tears of sadness turn into tears of joy, because our Lord Jesus Christ had taken away all of Patrick’s pain and has brought him eternal happiness. SMILE. Patrick is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Herminio Escalante, his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John Manuel and Lorenza Villafranca, and his first cousin Felicia Renee Villafranca. Besides his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Edward and Augustina Guerra Moya, and numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will begin Wednesday, July 5, at 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Visitation will resume on July 6, 2023 at 8:15 am with the funeral mass to begin at 9 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and Celebrated by the Most Reverend Brendan J. Cahill, Bishop of the Diocese of Victoria. Co-Celebrant will be the Reverend Jacob Koether, Pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. The burial will be at Catholic Cemetery #4 in Victoria, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Michael Galvan, Roland Villafranca, Oscar Ortiz, Ray Ortega, John Thomas, and Luke Villafranca.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Nazareth Academy Endowment Fund or to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. “Lastly, a special Thank You to Bishop Cahill for being there for our son, Patrick Michael Escalante, in his most important hour of need.”
