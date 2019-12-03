PATRICK CLARK RYAN, JR. PORT LAVACA - Patrick Clark Ryan, Jr., 65, of Port Lavaca passed away November 22, 2019. He was born July 16, 1954 in Port Lavaca to Patrick Clark Ryan Sr. and Margaret (Peggy) Ryan. Patrick attended the University of Texas at Austin where he received his BS in Chemistry and Texas State receiving his Master's Degree in Chemistry. He was a retired Chemist. He was active in the Main Street Theater in Port Lavaca, loved gardening, traveling, and watching Longhorn and Dallas Cowboy football. He is survived by his sister, Mary Ryan. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pat will lie in state for a viewing on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 12-7 p.m. Friends can meet at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home on Thursday, December 5 at 1 p.m. and proceed to Clark Cemetery for his funeral service. Honorary pallbearers are Ted Krause, Gil Gillmore, David Castello, Doyle Downs, Rocky White, Kevin Barros, and Harry Victor, John, Chris, Thomas, James and Patrick Whitesell. Memorials may be made to Port Lavaca Main Street Theater, PO Box 1614, Port Lavaca, TX 77979. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Downloaded for bear: Victoria growls at Suddenlink internet services (5)
- Syndicated column: Who are the racists? (4)
- Pro/con: Should the Crossroads invite 'Live PD' to film in its communities? (3)
- Hurd's plans for the GOP can help both parties (3)
- Impeachment is not a hoax (2)
- Victoria needs to act to break Suddenlink monopoly (2)
- Victoria County sets deadline for getting Harvey recovery work information (2)
- Letter: Reader knows who gets his vote in the next presidential election (2)
- Victoria County judge to unveil ‘Innovation 2020’ plan (1)
- Jailed former Victoria County constable facing 8-count sexual assault, blackmail and corruption indictment (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.