Patsy Jo Sloan
VICTORIA — Patsy Jo Mires Sloan was born on October 9, 1934 in Rockport, Texas. She passed away on March 28, 2022 at Metroplex Residential Hospice in Lewisville, Texas after suffering a stroke and declining health. She was the daughter of Fred Otis Mires and Agnes “Pat” Brundrett Mires. She was raised in Taft, Texas. She attended Taft schools and graduated from Taft High School. She attended Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas and graduated from Draughns Business School, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She worked at Plymouth Oil Company and Humble Oil Company. After her children were older, she worked as a special education teacher’s aide at Smith and DeLeon Elementary schools in Victoria, Texas.
She and her husband, Wally were long time members of Grace Presbyterian Church in Victoria, Texas. They were active members until their decline in health required a move to Lewisville, Texas to be near family in March 2020.
Patsy was married to Wallace Rhea Sloan for 64 years until his death in October 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Harwood Mires, sister in law, Ann Erwin Mires and sister, Naomi Mires Patterson.
She is survived by three children, daughter, Lisa Sloan-Limmer and husband, Kenny of LaPorte, Indiana, daughter Lori Bauer and husband David, and son, Laney and daughter in law Mary Sloan, all of Lewisville, Texas. She is survived by 6 grandchildren. Grandsons, Trevor Limmer and wife Hannah, Randall Sloan and wife Stormi, Quinn and Pierce Bauer; Granddaughters, Taylor Sloan Falto and partner Kara and Lydia Limmer Smith and husband Marquell; and 3 great grandchildren, Rhealynn Smith, Layton Falto and Haisley Sloan.
A private burial will be at Lamar Historic Cemetery in Lamar/Rockport, Texas. Since Wally passed during the pandemic when no services could be performed, a Celebration of Life for both Patsy and Wally will be held at their beloved Grace Presbyterian Church, 3604 N. Ben Jordan, Victoria, Texas on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2 PM with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to their church, Grace Presbyterian Church Victoria, Texas or to the Lamar Cemetery Association, 222 Hagy Drive, Rockport, Texas 78382.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.