Patsy Keith Storz
EDNA — Patsy Keith Storz, 74, of Edna Texas went to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Patsy was born on Monday, February 10, 1947 to Willard T. Keith and Vera Lee Frenzel Keith in Edna, Texas. She moved with her family to Inez, Texas in 1960, where she graduated from Industrial High School in Vanderbilt in 1965 and then from Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor degree in Home Economics. Patsy married David G. Storz in 1967 and they were blessed with their son David “Dave” Storz (Jennifer) and Genna Storz Tucker (Andy). She cherished her grandchildren; Josef Storz, Willa Tucker, Zarra Tucker, and Rhonan Tucker.
Patsy taught Home Economics at Industrial High School for over forty years. After being diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) in 2013, she moved from her home in Vanderbilt to Edna, Texas in 2014. Patsy was a member of First United Methodist Church of Edna, Delta Kappa Gamma Society and Jackson County Retired Personnel. She was an active member of these organizations and served them in leadership capacities.
In addition to her son, daughter and grandchildren, Patsy is survived by her brother; Bobby G. Keith (Judy) and sister Linda Heller (Richard) and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and great grandnieces and nephews. Patsy has been preceded in death by her parents and her former husband.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home of Edna. A funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Edna at 10:30 am on Thursday, October 14th, with a visitation preceding the service from 9:30 to 10:30. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of Victoria.
Pallbearers will be nephews; Bobby Wayne Keith, Johnathan Martin, Keith Martin, Ryan Heller, Brad Schroeder and Kyle Schroeder. Honorary pallbearers will be Sandy Rodriguez and Amanda Schroeder.
The family would like to thank the caregivers of Home Instead, especially Francisca Pena and Monica Valenzuela who provided exceptional care for her since she was diagnosed with PSP, as well as the caregivers of Texas Home Health Hospice, and the doctors who assisted with the treatment of PSP. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to FUMC of Edna, (P. O. Box 790, Edna, TX 77957) or the PSP Foundation (pspcbdfoundation.org) to make a donation.
