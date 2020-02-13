PATSY JOYCE NANCE BLESSING - Patsy Joyce Nance, 76, of Blessing passed away February 05, 2020. She was born July 14, 1943 in Refugio, TX to the late John J Wiginton and Zora Mae Hall Wiginton. She worked 32 years at Blessing Elementary where she retired. She touched the lives of many during her years as a Librarian. She was loved my so many Children, Staff and Friends and Family. After Retirement, Pat began a Nance Family Scholarship fund for Tidehaven Graduating Seniors. We were able to continue this for 9 years until the passing of her Husband Joe. She was preceded in death by her Husband of 56 years. She is also preceded in death by 5 brothers and 3 sisters. Myrtle McCutcheon, Winona Rifenburgh, Norma Colleen Henkhaus, Milton Wiginton, Fred Wiginton, L Z Wiginton, Virgil Wiginton, W M Wiginton Survivors include sons Rick Nance (Lisa) of Blessing, Michael Nance of Spring and Stephen Nance (Tina) of Sweeny; sister Janie Daniel and Ora Nell Kozmic (Joe), grandchildren Derek Nance (Alyssa), Cassie Boyett (Chris), Justin Andrews (Katie), Christy Alley (Drew), Margaret Nance, Nathan Nance and Morgan Nance; great grandchildren Gage, Peytyn and Logen Nance, Zoe and Seth Winkenwerder and Emma Boyett, Jackson and Hudson Andrews, Slade and Sadie Alley. A Rosary will be recited at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Blessing. Funeral Mass will follow at 2:00 PM with interment in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Blessing. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.
