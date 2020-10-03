Patsy “Pat” Janca

She was a member of First Baptist Church, worked for Yoakum ISD for over 20 years and volunteered her time and talents to Yoakum Food Pantry and Baby Bundle Quilting Circle. She was married to her beloved Jake Janca for 59 years until his passing May 19, 2020.
Survivors are her daughter, Jamie Grahmann and husband Allan of Hallettsville and grandchildren, Haylee Grahmann and Dylan Grahmann (fiancé, Kaitlin Rainosek); numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sisters, Gay Frels, Mary Boening and Shirley Goetz; brother, Buddy Knox.
Visitation 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Graveside Service 2 p.m., Sunday, October 4, 2020 at County Line Cemetery. Burial will be next to her beloved Jake.
Pallbearers are B.J. Boening, Riley Boening, Barry Boening, Cody Brewer, Kyle Brewer and Derek Dunbar.
Memorials may be given to Hospice Dornburg Center of Compassion or Yoakum Food Pantry.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
