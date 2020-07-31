PATSY RUTH PENTECOST PORT LAVACA - Patsy Ruth Vaughan Pentecost marched into heaven Wednesday morning, July 29th, 2020. She was born in Pottawattamie County, Oklahoma to Otto and Francis Vaughan. She lived most of her childhood and teenage years in New London, Texas, following the New London School explosion in 1937. There, Patsy fell in love with music and band, serving as a majorette; she remained close to her fellow classmates ('48) throughout her life. Patsy attended Baylor University and received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1952. Her times at Baylor were some of her dearest memories. She participated in the Baylor University Golden Wave Marching Band as part of the first group of "Golden Girls" in 1948. She stayed an active supporter and encourager of the band all her life later laying the foundation for the Donald I Moore Scholarship and alumni band. She along with Jerry served as ambassadors for Baylor both officially and unofficially throughout their life "flinging their green and gold afar." The day after graduation, she married L.V. "Jerry" Pentecost She did secretarial work for several companies including Shell and Humble while living in Houston and San Antonio. When the couple settled in Galena Park, Texas she became actively involved in First Baptist Church. The couple adopted a daughter and a son in 1961 and another daughter in 1967. In 1970 they moved to Port Lavaca, TX where she became a member of FBC, Port Lavaca helping to start the children's choir program and girl's GA's. Patsy combined her love of music and her love of children by teaching the children's primary choir. She also served as an organist at First Baptist Church Galena Park and Port Lavaca and continued to twirl with the Baylor Alumni Band into her 80s. Many attending Baylor football games would recognize her as the tiniest twirler on the field. Independently, she taught piano and twirling; she served as a substitute teacher in the Calhoun County Schools, reporting that she was "having a ball. Those kids know I love them." Following a family accident, Patsy manned the Calhoun County crisis hotline for many years in service to her community. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jaqueline Vaughan Barton. Patsy is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dr. L.V. "Jerry" Pentecost, her son, Gerald Guy Pentecost, and daughters Dr. Joyce Hnatek (Joe) and Cheryl Smith (Brian). Those blessed to have called her "Grandma" are Sarah Brown (Colin), Joshua Hnatek, Caleb Hnatek, Samuel Hnatek, Chye Harabis (Bailey), and Kelyn Smith. She was very proud of the newest member of her family, great-grandson, Simeon Brown. Patsy loved Jesus, Jerry and her family, people especially children, Baylor, and music; she wanted to share those loves with everyone else, so that they could experience the joy and fun that she had. Patsy's life was a testament to the great redemptive love of Christ and we, her family, pray that God would be glorified in her death, as He was in her life. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Port Lavaca with Rev. John Griffin officiating. Burial will take place at Little River Baptist Cemetery in Jones Prairie outside of Cameron on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Armed demonstrators gather around Confederate statue during Victoria City Council debate (34)
- Letter: Vote and pray like lives depend on it (14)
- Blog: The left, right and abuse of power (9)
- Guest column: Hand of big government (6)
- 103 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Victoria County (5)
- Guest column: Trust the scientists and follow their cautious lead (5)
- Eagle Ford Shale Study: Premature births more likely for women who live near oil & gas flaring (4)
- 'Victoria's an outbreak': County's top doctor discusses surge in COVID-19 cases (4)
- Kneblicks celebrate 75 years of marriage (3)
- Guest column: Thank God for Netflix (3)
Online Poll
What's the biggest fish you've caught?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.