Patsy Spittler

Survivors are her son, Sam Spittler and wife Patricia Huckaby Spittler of Hallettsville and daughter, Kaye Dewar and husband Brian of Mapleton, Utah; eight grandchildren, Scott Dewar, Christopher Meadows (Gamze), Patty Abel (Michael), MaraLee Meadows, David Spittler (Liz), Kathryn Spittler Carden (Charlie), Carl Logan Spittler and Robert Lane Spittler (Erika); eight great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents and husband Lane Spittler.
Visitation 8 to 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home followed by Graveside Service at 11 a.m., at Cheatham Cemetery at Sheridan, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that a donation be made to a favorite animal rescue organization.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.