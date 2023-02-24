Paul A. Kozielski
SAN ANTONIO — Paul departed from us peacefully on February 10, 2023 at the age of 95. He is preceded in death by his wife of over 73 years Valeria, and parents Joseph and Elsa Kozielski. He is survived by children Mark Kozielski (Susan), Gary Kozielski (Gail), and Marsha Miller (David); brother Joe Kozielski (Lillian); grandchildren Kimberly (Richard), Stephen, Michael (Amelia), Amanda (Sean), Morgan (Devyn), and Hannah (Riley); great-grandchildren Ethan, Jonah, Bennett, Carson, Kolby, Daniel, Nathanael, Mason, Alexander, and Hunter; nephews Ronnie, John, Brian, Michael, and Matthew; nieces Patty, Sharon, Veronica, Kathy, Danielle, and Jennifer; and many great nieces and nephews.
Paul will be remembered as devoted husband and father dedicated to the support of his family. His easygoing manner and sense of humor endeared him to everyone he met.
Visitation will be held at Mission Park North February 28, 2023 starting at 6:00 PM. Rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church March 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Antonio and reception will follow at the church.
Please read his full obituary at www.missionparks.com/obituaries

