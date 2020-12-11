Paul A. Rodriquez
VICTORIA — Pablo A. Rodriguez 69, was called home to be with the Lord on December 8th, 2020 at his residence in Victoria, TX. He was born in San Angelo, TX on April 27th, 1951 to Santiago Lasoya Rodriguez and Natividad Acevedo.
He is preceded in death by his Father and Mother, his brothers Juan Rodriguez, Pedro Rodriguez, Roberto Rodriguez and one grandchild. He is survived by his brother Santiago Rodriguez Jr. Of Amarillo, TX and his sister Elsa and Ignacio Juarez of San Angelo, Tx. Two sons and one daughter, Pablo and Viviana Lombrana of Elgin TX, Jose Gabriel Rodriguez of Victoria, TX and Sophia Rodriguez and Ben Gonzales of Victoria, TX. Five grandchildren Jose G. Rodriguez Jr., Melinda Rodriguez, Nancy Rodriguez, Paul Lombrana, and Jerusalem Lombrana.
Pablo enjoyed working outside and doing carpentry work as a hobby, he enjoyed listening to music and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. A viewing will be held Dec 12, 2020 from 2pm-6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home 706 E Crestwood Dr. Victoria, TX 77901
