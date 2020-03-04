PAUL ABRAHAM OLIVIA - Paul Abraham, 90, of Olivia passed away March 2, 2020. He was born December 31, 1929 in Olivia to Albert and Ethel Peterson Abraham. Paul was retired from Alcoa where he worked as a millwright and from ranching. He attended Caranchaua Chapel where he served as an elder and Paul also served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his loving wife, Gail Sexton Abraham; sons, Scott Abraham (Allyson) and Jim Abraham (Terri); daughter, Janice Abraham; sister, Charlotte Abraham; brothers, Allen Abraham (Audene), Wayne Abraham (Betty Jo), and Dale Abraham (Jan); brother-in-law, John Garland; and grandchildren, Nick Abraham, Eric Abraham, Stephanie Sippel (Billy), Melanie Nunley (Hunter), and Courtney Abraham. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Joann Abraham and Gail Garland; and brother, Carol Abraham (Jo Marie). A Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
