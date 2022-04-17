Paul Anthony
Carbajal, Jr.
VICTORIA — Paul Anthony Carbajal, Jr. went to be with the Lord April 12, 2022 at the age of 13. He was born April 6, 2009 in Victoria, Texas to Paul Anthony Carbajal, Sr. and Leticia Villarreal.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with the funeral at 10:00 am Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, TX. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Paul is survived by his mother Leticia Villarreal; father Paul A. Carbajal, Sr.; maternal grandparents Martha and Artemio Godinez; paternal grandfather Israel Hernandez; paternal grandmother Brenda (Trinidad) Carbajal; uncles Jesse Villarreal, Jason (Norma) Villarreal; Joe Hernandez and George (Ericka) Carbajal; aunts Savannah (Nick) Hernandez and Joya Carbajal; great aunt Julia Rodriguez; honorary aunts Carmelita Vrana, Martha Castaneda, Lisa Castaneda, Andrea Naranjo and Angelina Garcia as well as numerous other loving family members and friends.
Paul was a loving son, grandson and nephew. He loved music, watching the Astros and the Texans. He loved anything with the Mexican flag, playing video games and stuffed animals. He also loved his favorite dog, PJ, who passed away the same day. His most favorite thing to do was to spoil his mother. Paul will be truly missed by all who loved him.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
