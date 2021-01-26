Paul Caesar Ortiz
VICTORIA — Paul Cesario Ortiz went to be with the Lord January 20, 2021 at the age of 79. He was born June 29, 1941 in Victoria to the late Ambrosio and Victoria Ortiz.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10:00 am at Grace Funeral Home with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tyren Buckner, Leonard Buckner, Tim Ortiz, Michael Mendez, Alex Garcia and Frank Garcia, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Rick Martinez, Walter Soliz, Andrew Rubio and David Pena.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Paul Michael Ortiz; brothers Bruno Ortiz, Delfino Ortiz, Cesario Ortiz, and Ambrosio Ortiz, Jr. and sisters Victoria Trevino, Andrea Rubio and Rosie Ortiz.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Stephanie Ortiz; children Tim Ortiz, Michael (Michelle) Ortiz and Stephanie Ortiz; sisters Jerrie Garcia, Martha Soliz and Mary Alice Garcia; brothers Robert Ortiz and Cruz (Alberta) Ortiz; grandchildren Ashley (Michael) Mendez, Tyren Buckner and Valaree Buckner and great grandchildren Aliyah Mendez, Abigail Mendez and Jordan Mendez.
Paul was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He enjoyed football, wrestling and baseball. He loved to fish and restore classic trucks. He also loved to play Bingo and eat cookies.
