Paul D. Peterson
VICTORIA — Paul D. Peterson, 80, passed away January 25, 2021. Paul was born September 27, 1940 in Goodyear, AZ to the late Leah Marie Williamson and Jens “JP” Peterson. Paul was owner and operator of P&H Tire for over 25 years and was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church.
Paul is survived by his son, Harrison Peterson (Robin) of Victoria; brother, Robert Peterson (Karen) of Ingleside; grandchildren, Chase Peterson, Dakotah Sanchez (Xavier), Saige Peterson, Delaney Peterson; great-grandchildren, Braeley Sanchez, Tessa Sanchez and one on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie Jean Peterson; sisters, Pat Zeller, Shirley Merk and brothers, Eugene Peterson and Glen “Bud” Peterson.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11 AM at Grace Presbyterian Church, The Garden of Grace, with Dan Fultz officiating.(Social distancing and mask are required) Services will be live streamed at Daniel Fultz Facebook page.
Memorial donations may be made in Paul’s name to Grace Presbyterian Church.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
