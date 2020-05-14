PAUL P.W. WALTER GOTTSCHALD GOLIAD - Paul Walter "P.W." Gottschald, 94 of Goliad, passed away Monday, May 11th at his home with family close by. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lorraine; step-daughter, Lucy Fox; one brother, Roy; a granddaughter, Phyllis Askew and his parents. He is survived by his step-son, Joe Allen Campbell; granddaughter, Jeanne Campbell Brandes; grandson, Allen Campbell, all of Goliad; grandson, Steven Campbell of Hutto; granddaughter, Nancy Fox Hare of Victoria; grandson, Mike Fox of Port Lavaca; 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at Glendale Cemetery. The full obituary and thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.

