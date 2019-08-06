PAUL JAMES GREENWOOD SR. SEADRIFT - Paul James Greenwood Sr., 90, of Seadrift, passed away on August 1, 2019 in Floresville, TX. Paul was born in Coal City, PA to George Say and Edna Hart Say (raised by George Greenwood) on November 7, 1928. He was a veteran and served in the Air Force. Prior serving in the Air Force, he worked as a Jack of all trades which included the circus and a lifetime in sales. He was an active member of the Masonic Order and he held many positions including District Deputy of Masonic District 36. Paul gave back to the community by volunteering in social and civic organizations. He received numerous awards for this involvement. He is preceded in death by his mother; step-father; brothers, Robert Greenwood and John Say; son, Dennis Greenwood; and sisters, Mary Jane Foster and Mary Kay Fonville. He is survived by his longtime friend, Winnie Black; sons, Paul Greenwood II and Craig Simmons, daughters, Melinda Snyder, Judith Derick, Jennifer Crissman; brother, Samuel Greenwood; adopted families of Jesus Garza and Helga Linehan. Visitation will be held from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held at the funeral home from 10am to 12pm on Thursday, August 8, 2019 with the funeral services at 12pm with military honors under the auspices of the Calhoun County Veterans Joint Honor Guard, Masonic funeral rites, and Rev. Cody Logan of the United Methodist Church of Seadrift officiating. Burial will follow at 1:45pm on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude's Hospital. The family of Paul Greenwood Sr. wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of the Frank M. Tejeda Texas State Veterans Home and Connally Memorial Hospital of Floresville for their excellent care. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Boutique Air schedules affected by new Dallas flight (3)
- Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details (2)
- Atlanta to add context about racism to historic monuments (2)
- Attorney: Hunger-striking immigrants forced to hydrate (2)
- Victoria County auditor, treasurer reveal they rubber-stamped Harvey recovery spending (2)
- Yorktown teen beats cancer (2)
- Renewal brings new in The Dirt (2)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (1)
- Reader responds to guest column on free speech (1)
- Andrew Schroer: Get busy living (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.