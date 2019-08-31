PAUL JOHN HERRMANN JR. EL CAMPO - Paul John (P.J.) Herrmann, Jr. was born September 16, 1932. He passed away peacefully at home August 30, 2019. P.J. lead an active and colorful life until his later years. He could always be found chewing a large cigar. P.J. attended the University of Texas and served as a medic in the US Army. He opened an insurance agency in El Campo in 1957. He was a Methodist. P.J. served on the City Council of El Campo. He was a member of the Masons, Elks Lodge, Shriners, and Royal Order of Jesters. One of P.J.'s greatest accomplishments was becoming sober in 1980. He was very proud of his AA coins. P.J. was able to spend his last years at home under the watchful eyes of his devoted caregivers. He will be missed. P.J. is survived by his children, Paul John Herrmann, III and spouse Deanna, Phyllis Herrmann Elmore and spouse John and Perry Herrmann and spouse Jill. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew Hodges, Lori Hodges Vera, John Parker Herrmann, Katherine Herrmann, Ryan Herrmann and Lauren Herrmann, and five great-granddaughters. P.J. was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Edith Malander Herrmann and his loving, devoted wife, of over 50 years, Patricia Ann McDaniel Herrmann. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, September 1 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral Services begin 10 a.m. Monday, September 2 at First United Methodist Church in El Campo with the Rev. Richard Young officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681
