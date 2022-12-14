Paul Howard DeBee
CUERO — Paul Howard DeBee Jr. was welcomed home by his Heavenly Father on December 5, 2022. Paul was born on November 7, 1957, in East Liverpool, Ohio. He was currently working as a Laundry Manager at the Stevenson Unit in Cuero. He enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 18 and was stationed in Georgia where he met and married his first wife, Sarah. He served his country for 15 years. He was squad leader of ground surveillance radar, involved in training and worldwide operations, served in the Gulf War in Kuwait, stationed in Korea, Germany and was present in Berlin when the wall came down. Paul was a corporate manager for Dominoes for 21 years. He met the love of his life Maryjane Krall at Clown School, and they were married on April 1, 2006. He was a good husband to Maryjane and always supported her crazy foster pups (well, most of the time ... lol). When Paul was not working, he enjoyed all their gigs in different small towns. Paul donated numerous hours to local charities using his balloon art, clown ministry, Santa, and Grinch roles. He loved to give, and He loved the Lord! Paul is preceded in death by his first wife, Sarah DeBee; his parents, Paul H. DeBee and Dorothy DeBee and his brother Joel Robert DeBee. Paul is survived by his wife Maryjane; his daughters, Tammy (Bob) Thompson, Shellie (Larry) Gray, and Ruth (Rich) Gantz; three grandchildren, Wayne (Karen) Gray, Kayla Gray and Sami (Tyler) Bodenhamer. Paul was also blessed with 3 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, December 16, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022, 10:00 a.m. with full military honors at Freund Funeral Home. Honorary Pallbearers include Mick DeBee, James DeBee, Josh DeBee, Zed Stewart, Steven Scott, Curtis Afflerbach, Skip Potts, and The SNYPD Crew. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Spay Neuter Your Pet DeWitt County (SNYPD), P.O. Box 898, Cuero, Texas 77954. (CashApp: $snypd1; Venmo: @snypd1 or Paypal: snypd1@gmail.com) You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
