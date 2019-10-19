PAUL MCGEE PORT O'CONNOR - Paul McGee, 60, of Port O'Connor passed away October 13, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home.
