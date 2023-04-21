Paul Michael Erdelt
Paul Michael Erdelt
INEZ — Paul Michael Erdelt, 66, of Inez, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 14th, 2023.
Paul was born in Ganado, Texas on January 17th, 1957, the son of Andrew and Mary Gainer Erdelt.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Sue Erdelt; their six children: Andrea (Jon) Wheeler of Crosby, Leanna (Josh) Paul of Inez, Nathan (Jackelynn) Erdelt of Ezzell, Brock (Hailey) Erdelt of Inez, Bridget (Zach) Alex of Victoria, and Stephanie Erdelt of Victoria; and 21 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Andy (Alice) Erdelt, Jim (Mary) Erdelt, and David (Pop) Erdelt.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 24th, 2023 at Northside Baptist Church in Victoria, Texas. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig & Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.

