PAUL PABLO GUERRA JR. VICTORIA - Paul Guerra, 72, of Victoria, died Wednesday, November 20th, 2019. He was born December 6th, 1946, in Edinburgh, TX to the late Pablo Guerra Sr. and the late Juanita Guerra. He worked at Union Carbide for thirty-two years, as well as served in the Civil Air Patrol as a Logistics Officer. He was an active member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, where he was a eucharistic minister and a part of the Altar Society. He loved spending time with his family and was a devoted husband. The only thing he enjoyed more than playing golf was playing with his grandchildren. Those who knew him will remember him by his loving nature and his ability to put a smile on anyone's face. He is survived by his Wife; Carmelita Padron Guerra of Victoria, Daughter; Corina Voelkel (Jason) of Hudson, NC, Son; Michael Guerra (Diane) of Hutto, Brothers; Lazaro Guerra (Angelina) of Missouri City, Thomas Guerra (Delfina) of Port Lavaca, Grandchildren; Cara Baute, Lindsey Guerra, McKayla Guerra, Jacob Voelkel, Jared Voelkel, Josh Paul Voelkel, and Great-Grandchildren; Henry Baute, Maddox Adams, Caroline Baute and Franklin Paul Baute. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Sister; Irma Garza and Brother; Valentine Guerra. Visitation will begin on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will continue Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 9am to 11am at the Funeral Home. Visitation will resume at 12:15pm with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with Father Jacob Koether to officiate in Victoria. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery with Full Military Service Under The Auspice of Victoria County Veterans Council AL,CWV,VFW,DAV,MCL,MOWW,EX-POW,MOPH,WS,KWV,VVA. Pallbearers will be Jacob Voelkel, Joshua Voelkel, Jared Voelkel, Thomas Edward Guerra, Ramiro Rodriguez Jr., Casey Rodriguez and Marcus Tagle. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Tx., 361-575-3212.
