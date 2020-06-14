PAUL PETROSKY YOAKUM - Paul Eugene Petrosky, 94, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born August 18, 1925 in Uhland, Tx to Paul and Annie (Kutcheon) Petrosky. He served in the US Army and National Guard, was a Private First Class A of 27th Armored Infantry Division, was a member of the 9th Spearhead Division and served under General Patton and General Hedges. Paul fought at the Battle of the Bulge and was the 8th man to cross and help capture the Bridge at Remagen over the Rhine River into Germany. He was a member of Sweet Home American Legion and a lifetime member of VFW. He was a hard worker, an innovative problem solver, thrifty, resourceful and a "jack of all trades". He loved working at his farm and deer hunting. He retired from Alcoa after 30 years of service and was a member of Alcoa 25 Year Club. He was a devoted husband, father and loving grandfather. He married his beloved Lillie Layton February 9, 1971. He and Lillie enjoyed 40 years together, traveling and dancing their way through life. Lillie began to have health problems and Paul became her devoted caregiver until her death December 29,2011. Survivors are his sons, Willie Ray Petrosky and wife JoLynn of Yoakum and Michael Petrosky and wife Marjorie of Shiner; grandchildren, Bonny, Matthew, William, Christina and Paul; 2 great-grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lillie; infant son, Paul Petrosky Jr. and infant daughter, Jody Lynn Petrosky; 3 sisters and 4 brothers. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral Service 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial to follow at Yoakum Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Petition calls for removal of Confederate statue in DeLeon Plaza (17)
- A picture is worth a thousand words (7)
- Floyd memorial will retrace life, push for justice in death (6)
- Hallettsville resident throws live pig at animal rights activist (5)
- Guest column: It’s time to take down the statue (4)
- Victoria protesters try to organize larger gathering (4)
- Letter: Best economy ever (3)
- Letter: Many people attended peaceful, well--organized march (3)
- Letter: Reader imagines Trump leading Britain in the war against the Nazis during World War II (9)
- Victoria County considers axing forensic audit (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.