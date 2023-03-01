Paul Simon Garza, III
PORT LAVACA — Paul Simon Garza III, 32 of Seadrift, TX., passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023. “Simon”, as he was known to his family and friends was born on September 5th, 1990, in Port Lavaca, TX., to Paul Garza, Jr., and the late Kellie Jean Maples.
Simon was a devoted Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks fan and loved his children dearly. He loved watching sports and spending time with family and friends. He always loved to look his best and could make anyone smile.
He is survived by his father, Paul Garza, Jr.; sisters, Ashley Vallejo (Joe), and Alicia Garza (Daniel); brothers, Jeffrey Garza, Trey Saucillo, Jordan Saucillo, Corey Saucillo; children, Adyn Jay Garza, Aliyah Kira Garza (Lili), and Ariana Jean Garza (Ari); nephews, Mateo Vallejo, Neiko Vallejo, and Rhys Rodela; niece, Mahlia Rodela; grandparents, Jerry and Janice Maples, and Mercedez Ovalle Garza. He is also survived by, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by, his mother, Kellie Jean Maples and his grandfather, Pablo Garza, Sr.
Visitation will begin Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, TX. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 310 Cleveland Ave., Seadrift, TX., with Father Richard Barfield to officiate. Interment to follow at Seadrift Cemetery in Seadrift.
Pallbearers are Joe Vallejo, Daniel Rodela, Rene Esquivel, Trey Saucillo, Jordan Saucillo, and Corey Saucillo.
If you would like to reach out directly to the family, please contact his aunts, Priscilla Robinson or Rebecca Rodriguez.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
