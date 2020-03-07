PAUL TRISTAN VICTORIA - Paul Tristan, age 78 of Victoria passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born March 2, 1941 in Ganado to the late Marcelino Tristan and Natalia Salazar Rodriguez. He attended High School in Victoria, Texas and was employed by Victoria Independent School District for 33 years as a plumber. He was an avid baseball coach and fan. Paul enjoyed his retirement fishing, watching western movies and spending time with his family. He was active in his faith driving the C.C.D. bus in his earlier years. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Josephine Rodriguez Tristan of Victoria; daughters, Suzanne Jimenez (Richard) of Victoria, Yolanda Rodriguez (Joe) of Victoria, Martha Vasquez of Corpus Christi and Becky Mattocks (Keith) of Victoria; son, Richard Tristan (Carol) of Victoria; sisters, Mary Vasquez of El Campo, Eloisa Olivarez of Genoa, OH and Mary Jane Chambless (Nolan) of El Campo and brother, Juventino "Tino" Rodriguez (Viola) of Port Lavaca. He is also survived by his grandsons, Marc Ordonez (Arianna), Joshua Vasquez, Matthew Vasquez, Eric Ordonez, Christopher Tristan, Brandon Tristan, and Joseph Mattocks; granddaughter, Madeline Mattocks; great-grandson, Braedyn Ordonez and Cameron Ordonez and great-granddaughter Jocelyn Vasquez. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Consuela Marroquin and brother, Antonio Rodriguez. Visitation will begin Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 5 - 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Monday, March 9, 2020 at 8:15am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Marc Ordonez, Joshua Vasquez, Eric Ordonez, Christopher Tristan, Joe "Bebo" Perez, and David Rodriguez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Matthew Vasquez, Brandon Tristan, Madeline Mattocks, Joseph Mattocks, Mike Tristan, Michael Ordonez, Ricky Vasquez and Ruben Gutierrez. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
