Paula Cruz Garcia
Martinez
VICTORIA — Paula Cruz Garcia Martinez Peacefully passed away at home with family & God’s grace and glory at the age of 96 on Sunday, November 7, 2021. She was born August 26, 1925 to the late Pedro & Francisca Cruz Garcia.
Preceded in eternal rest are (3) sisters and (5) brothers, husband Leon Martinez Jr., daughter Diana Martinez, son Shawn Ray Martinez Sr.
She is survived by daughter Gracie M. Villa/husband Rick (Victoria), son Adam Martinez Sr./ wife Lillie (Victoria), son Armando Martinez Sr./wife Debbie (Bakersfield, CA), son Lupe Martinez/ wife Lisa (Georgia), (14) grandchildren, (30) great grandchildren, (23) great-great grandchildren, sister Eva Garcia Lara.
Pallbearers: Adam Martinez Jr., Rene Martinez, Chris Martinez Sr., Amando Martinez Jr., Mac Arthur Villa, Derrick Villa.
Visitation will begin Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 5 - 8pm with a Prayer Service to be recited at 6:30 pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Friday, November 12, 2021 at 9am with a Prayer Service to begin at 10am at Jerusalem Family Praise Center. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
