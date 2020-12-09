Paula Elaine Joines
VICTORIA — Paula Elaine Joines, age 76, of Victoria, TX, passed away on December 5, 2020, in Biloxi, MS.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Joines; her mother, Barbara Joines; and 2 brothers, Trent Joines and Glenn Joines.
She is survived by 3 children, Bobby Gopffarth and his wife Amy of Biloxi, MS, Lee Gopffarth and his wife Stephanie of San Antonio, TX, and Jacob Lively of The Woodlands, TX; a brother, Gary Joines and wife Pam of Blessing, TX; 5 grandchildren, Jaxon, Brady, Claire, Chase, and MacKenzie; and other relatives and friends.
Paula was a native of Victoria, TX and had been a recent resident of Biloxi, MS. She enjoyed gardening and had a Master Gardner Certification and she also enjoyed watching football, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 9 - 11 am at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be at 2 pm at Hawley Cemetery, Blessing, TX. Mr. Cameron Joines will officiate the service.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
