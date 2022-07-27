Paula Greeson
Williams
PORT LAVACA — Paula Greeson Williams, 92, of Port Lavaca entered the gates of Heaven on July 22, 2022. She was born June 25, 1930 to James Bradford Greeson and Jewel (Johnson) Greeson at the old Greeson Dairy in Victoria, Texas. She grew up in Hawkins, Texas at the Little Sandy Hunting and Fishing Club and attended Hawkins High School, graduating as salutatorian. She attended Baylor University and after graduation she moved to San Antonio to begin her teaching career. It was there she met the love of her life, Marion Donzel Williams. After many moves throughout South Texas following the oil industry, Paula and Don settled in Port Lavaca in 1967. It was here that Paula taught elementary school for 34 years, raised her family, and established her passion of service to others through various organizations and the Methodist Church. She loved to read, travel and cook. Despite her petite stature and calming demeanor she was a ruthless bridge, mahjong and Spinners player. The greatest moments of her life were spent with her family, whom she cherished and loved more than any worldly possessions. She will always be remembered for her unwavering faith, love and compassion for others, devotion to her friends, blunt responses, humor and overall joy of life!!
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Jackie Greeson, Jim Greeson and Bill Greeson Sr., grandson Cole McGowen and son Brad Williams.
Surviving family members are children Elisa Williams Barry and husband Patrick and Ken Williams, daughter-in-law Brenda Williams, grandchildren Buck Williams, Jordan Williams, Ty McGowen, Sullivan McGowen and Patrick Barry IV, great-grandchildren Ash Williams and Aviana Williams, nephews Rob Greeson Wells, Bill Greeson Jr., Stephen Richards, nieces Katie Greeson Ballard and Dorothy Colbert.
Pallbearers will be Jason Ballard, Michael Barry, Derek De St Jean, Patrick Kurtz, and Merlin Stark.
Services will be held 11 am Saturday, July 30th at the First United Methodist Church, 814 N. San Antonio St., Port Lavaca 77979.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Emergency Food Pantry in Port Lavaca, 331 Alcoa Drive, Port Lavaca, TX 77979, 361-552.1722 or any local Food Pantry in your area.
