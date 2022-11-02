Paula H. Molina
WOODSBORO — Paula H. Molina, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 29, 2022. Paula was born August 22, 1945 on Chapman Ranch to Maria E. Tapia. She is preceded in death by her parents Raul and Maria Tapia. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 51 years Eusebio “Peanut” Molina. Her sisters Lupe (Tomas) Corrales, Jane Cruz Molina and brother Martin Hernandez all of Casa Grande, Az. She is also survived by Noah (Leticia) Valdez of Houston and Jessica Valdez of Woodsboro whom she loved as they were her own children. Raven Morris and Journey Morris of Woodsboro whom she loved as her own; grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was oved dearly and will be greatly missed by many. Visitation will be Thursday, November 3, 2022 Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 2:00 - 8:00 pm. Services will be Friday, November 4, 2022 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at LaRosa Cemetery
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Emilio "Emil" Jaso, Jr. (1)
- Rebecca Morton (1)
- Jean Mejia (1)
Online Poll
Did you eat a lot of candy on Halloween?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.