Paula Kay Walker
VICTORIA — Paula Kay Walker, 78, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Oct. 7th, 2020 at her home after a long illness.
She was born in Amarillo, Texas on June 9th, 1942. Daughter of the late M.D. Eagle and Geraldine Espy. She is survived by her loving husband of fifty years, Clark Walker, daughter Jeri Arbogast (Sean Arbogast), son Rex Walker (Jennifer Walker), four granddaughters, a grandson, a sister, Jill Damerow (Chuck Damerow), and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, brother (Jerry Don Eagle), nephew (Brian Wing).
She earned the honor of Golden Eagle of Merit in the Girl Scouts. Graduated from Panhandle High School in 1960. Graduated from West Texas State University in Canyon, TX in 1964 (now, Texas A&M University-West Texas) with a B.S. in Education, taught elementary school in Carson City, NV (three years) and Las Vegas, NV (two years), and at Presbyterian Day School in Victoria, TX (seventeen years).
She loved her family deeply as well as the children she taught in school, for teaching was a dream come true for her as she always wanted to teach little ones. She had a sweet spirit about her and went about her work with a quiet resolve to get the job done to the Glory of God, for she knew that all that she did was as unto the Lord. She will be greatly missed, but we know that she is always with the Lord now, having been prepared in this life for what lies ahead in God’s plans for her.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Grace Memorial Chapel located on 8819 US HWY 87 North in Victoria, Texas. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 pm at Grace Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Andrew Pate, officiating. Interment to be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery adjacent to the chapel.
Memorial contributions can be made in Paula Walker’s name to Crown Hospice in Victoria, Texas for their love and care was exemplary or Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org/). To leave a comforting message or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
