PAULA MARIE MITTE
BOERNE — Paula Marie Mitte, age 88, died on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in Boerne, Texas surrounded by her loving family. She was born Paula Marie Mellenbruch on December 4, 1934, in San Antonio, Texas. She later moved with her parents to the Rio Grande Valley and graduated from Pharr-San Juan-Alamo High School. She then attended Southwest Texas State University, graduating in 1956 with a degree in Education and a minor in Art. While attending SWTSU she met the love of her life, Charles Mitte. They married in 1956 and celebrated their 67th anniversary in February of this year.
Shortly after marriage they moved to Victoria, Texas and resided there until January of this year. Mrs. Mitte taught art
in VISD schools for 29 years, her longest tenure was at Stroman High School. She loved to encourage creativity and love for art in all mediums; in her students, her children and grandchildren, as well as in the neighborhood children. After retirement from teaching she remained active in Retired Teachers Association, Victoria Art League and her church.
She was always one to lend a hand, pay a visit, or provide a meal to those in need. She was the friend who could always be counted on to “check-in”. She welcomed holiday guests who would otherwise celebrate alone, and she loved staying connected via high school reunion groups and reunions with her many cousins and extended family until travel became too difficult.
She is survived by her husband, Charles and her three children, Carla (Wayne) Thonsgard, Howard (Pam) Mitte, and Deanne (David) Johnson. She was a beloved “Mimi” to her six grandchildren, Leslie Agee (Thonsgard), Shea Thonsgard, Kendall Rother (Mitte), Clayton Mitte, Nathaniel Johnson, and Maddie Johnson. She was also great-grandmother to Hudson and Emma Rother and Rylie Thonsgard.
Her life will be celebrated at Fellowship Bible Church, 3401 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria, TX on Saturday, August 12th with visitation at 11:00 am followed by a service at 12:00. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to the American Cancer Society, Victoria Art League, or charity of your choice.

