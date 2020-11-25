Paula Salinas Guerra
VICTORIA — Paula Salinas Guerra, a native of Victoria, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the age of 100 years old. Family and friends will gather for a graveside service, Friday, November 27, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Paula was born in Victoria on January 7, 1920, to the late Pablo Salinas and Romanita Grover Salinas. She was a loving and caring Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Great-Great-Grandmother. She married her love, Martin Guerra, on October 4, 1941. Paula and Martin were charter members of Templo Jerusalem, where she remained a faithful member. Paula enjoyed going to thrift stores and volunteered many hours at the Hope Chest and the Salvation Army. She was a hard worker, and her service to others and the community brought her great joy.
Along with her parents, Paula was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 40 years, Martin Guerra, Sr.; her daughter, Olga Guerra; her son, Martin Guerra; four grandchildren; three sisters and two brothers; and her sons-in-law, Albert Courtemanche, Lupe Lopez, Frank Gomez, and Carlos Martinez.
Paula’s feisty spirit helped to keep her healthy and strong. Turning 100 years old at the first of this year, Paula cherished that she was able to see her legacy to four generations. Paula leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy eight children, Romana Courtemanche, Guillermo Guerra, Becky Lopez Rosales (Francisco), Alice Gomez, Margaret Martinez, Minerva Mesa (Isabel), Sulema Aguillon (Joe), and Connie Rodriguez. Also surviving Paula are her daughter-in-law, Bernice Guerra, 23 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, 21 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Memorial donations in Paula’s memory may be sent to Community Baptist Church, 2205 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, Texas 77904.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
