Paulette Smalley
Peerson
VICTORIA — Paulette Smalley Peerson passed away January 24, 2021 at age 57. She was born in Victoria, Texas September 25, 1963 to the late David “Bud” Smalley and Wanda Sherrill Smalley.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 1, 2021 from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria. Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Grace Funeral Home with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Honoring Paulette as pallbearers will be, Bobby Jo Paige, David Peerson, Eli Garcia, Jim Becka, Joey Brandl and Marky Garcia. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brandon Smalley, David Smalley, and Kenneth McEuen.
Paulette loved to color, was in to collecting crosses, and loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed her job of caring for the patients at Copperfield Village as a CNA. She was also a member of the Church of Christ in Vanderbilt.
She is survived by her husband of 30+ years, Shane Peerson; 3 brothers, Dewayne Smalley of Victoria, Rocky (Penny) Smalley of Abilene, Paul (Jackie) Smalley of Victoria; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Paulette is preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Melissa Smalley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation be sent to American Cancer Society.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
