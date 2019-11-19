PAULINE NELL NAGEL BRUNS GOLIAD - Pauline Nell Nagel Bruns, 89, of Goliad entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was born in Seguin, Texas on August 19, 1930 to Gilbert Sam Nagel and Elsie Koehler Nagel. Pauline was active in the St. John's Lutheran Church and loved to play Bridge. She was also a Daughter's of Republic Texas member in Seguin. She married Calvin G. Bruns on September 17, 1950. She is survived by her three children, Carol (Dudley) Rains, George (Sandy) Bruns and David (Lesley) Bruns; six grandchildren, Colton Rains, Jerret (Brittany) Rains, Blake (Alyssa) Bruns, Jordan Bruns, Channing Bruns and Mallory Bruns; special friends, Brandon, Kendon and Caleb Christian; five great-grandchildren, Cavan, Aubrynn, Walker Rains, Justice and Kynzley Rains. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn and Nathan Kiser. Pallbearers will be Colton Rains, Cavan Rains, Jerret Rains, Marshall Henson, Leslie Zillig and Jay Harvey. Honorary Pallbearers are Channing and Mallory Bruns, Harry Heil, Johnnie Faye Hausmann, Oney Hagans and the Bridge Club Group. In lieu of floral arrangements, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Goliad, Texas or Hospice of South Texas. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019 beginning at noon with family receiving friends from 5:30pm-7:30pm at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad, Texas. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 2pm at St. John's Lutheran Church in Goliad with Pastor Randy Bruno officiating. Burial to follow at Glendale Cemetery in Goliad. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home-Goliad.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: You won't miss freedom until you lose it (9)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: Let's keep weapons out of classrooms (3)
- Syndicated column: Biden will win Democratic nomination - if only by default (2)
- Editorial from The Wall Street Journal: Wealth tax did not work well in Europe (2)
- Vietnamese family that fled Seadrift returns to South Texas to build home (2)
- County officials plan ‘stringent’ game room ordinance (1)
- Texas A&M researchers to study opioid use in the Crossroads (1)
- Letter: Refugio High School fight song needs to be changed (1)
- Document: Victoria police initially thought deadly self-defense shooting was murder (1)
- Letter: Suddenlink needs some competition (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.