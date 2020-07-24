PAULINE RICHTER GOODWIN VICTORIA - Pauline Richter Goodwin, 88, of Victoria, TX passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020. Pauline was born to Paul and Erna Domann on December 24, 1931 in Lindenau, TX. She was a loving wife, mother, step-mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Richter, Sr., sister, Mary Styra, and grandsons, Jonathan Richter, and Kenneth Paul Richter. Pauline married Joe Richter on January 1, 1950. Together they raise their family. Joe and Pauline had six children. Joseph (Janet) Richter, Leslie (Becky) Richter, Ronnie Richter, Donnie (Carol) Richter, Patty (Roland) Adame, and John Richter. Joe and Pauline were married 31 years. Family was everything to Pauline; 17 Grandchildren,. 21 Great Grandchildren, Pauline was also preceded in death by her second husband, Tom Goodwin, and step great grandson Mario Baca. Pauline married Tom Goodwin on February 9, 1983. They were married 21 years. Pauline was like another mom to her four step-children, Debbie Baca, Christina (Kelly) Smith, Cindy Goodwin and Tom Goodwin. With 4 step-grandchildren; and 4 step-great grandchildren; Pauline is survived by her brother, Kenneth Domann of Victoria, TX, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins and friends near and a far whom she loved as well. A private family Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church. A public graveside will be at 10:45 am Saturday July 25, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Yorktown, TX. Following CDC guidelines face coverings are required. To view full obituary and sign the online guestbook visit www.masseyfh.com In lieu of flowers please donate to the Altzheimer's Association. Arrangements entrusted to Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown 361-564-2900
