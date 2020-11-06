Pauline Joyce Vincik
EDNA — Pauline Joyce Vincik, passed away on October 30, 2020 surrounded by family members. She was 93 years old. She was born in rural Goliad County, Texas on December 16, 1926, to Walter and Lena Abrameit Dietzel. She attended the rural school in Coletoville, Texas and Patti Welder in Victoria, Texas. She was active member of Martin Luther Lutheran church in Coletoville while growing up. Upon her marriage to Adolph Roy Vincik, she joined the Catholic Church. She and her husband were founding members of St. Theresa Catholic Church in La Salle, Texas. She was a member of the St. Theresa Altar Society, was a member of the quilting group and worked the parish picnics. She was honored as the Archdiocese of San Antonio Catholic Mother of the Year in the 70’s.
As she was raising her children, she supported her husband in his farming and ranching, running for equipment parts, hauling cotton to gins, etc. She took pride in her large garden and flower beds. She was also involved in her children’s school activities and 4-H. She served many years as an adult 4-H leader. When her husband purchased Jackson County Equipment Company, she assisted as his office manager.
When they both retired, they enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and going to the casinos in Lake Charles, LA. She spent her time cooking, baking homemade bread, quilting, embroidering, reading, and communicating with friends on the phone. Her family treasures her quilts and embroidered pillowcases. During the last four years of her husband’s life, she cared for him tirelessly.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Adolph Vincik, her sons, Kenneth Vincik and Dennis Vincik, baby Vincik and her daughter Marilyn Mascsak and her grandson, Wesly Vincik.
She is survived by her children: Sister Marjorie Vincik, S.S.C.J., Carol Brasseaux, Kathy (Steve) Hill, John (Lisa) Vincik and W.J. (Linda) Vincik. She is survived by her 10 grandchildren: Monica Camille, Jaclyn Dugas, Michael Hill, Lance Hill, Jennifer Brantley, Thomas Vincik, Casey Vincik, Dennis Vincik, Shelly Kraatz, and Margaret Mascsak. She is also survived by 18 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Masses will be held on a later date. Masks will be required.
Pallbearers will be Arlan Kraatz, Mike Hill, Lance Hill, Thomas Vincik, Casey Vincik, and Dennis Vincik.
Memorials may be made to St. Theresa’s Catholic Cemetery (PO Box 337, Vanderbilt, Texas 77991)
