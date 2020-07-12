PAULINE KATHERINE RAB VICTORIA - Pauline Katherine "Polly" Rab passed away in Boerne, Texas on July 7, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born June 29, 1936 to the late Frank and Mary Jendry. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, July 16, 2020 at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Honoring her as pallbearers will be Brody Whitley, Braeden McCook, James David Spence, Kyle Rab, Joseph Spence and Rocky Whitley. Polly was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, camping and spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Polly was preceded in death by her husband James Rab and her son Glenn Edward Rab. She is survived by her son Frank Rab of Houston, TX; daughters Janice Whitley and husband Tony Whitley of Inez, TX and Ellen Spence and husband David Spence of Pipe Creek, TX; grandchildren Chelsy Cleary and husband Brian, Michelle Gentry and husband Rob, Alicia Gentry and husband Dustin, Brody Whitley and wife Olivia, Kyle Rab, Abby Spence and husband Braeden, James David Spence and Joseph Spence and great grandchildren Jacob Cleary, Zoe Cleary, Macy Cleary, Daxx Cleary, Piper Cleary, Eric Gentry, Luke Gentry, Isaac Gentry, Landon Gentry, Colin Gentry and Jordy Whitley. If you choose, in lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in honor of Pauline to Franklin Park Employee Appreciation Fund, 18 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX 78006. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Facebook memories to now (4)
- Blog: Trump made a mistake (4)
- 'Appeal to the Lord': July 4 public prayers draw dozens to DeLeon Plaza (4)
- Sister Sturm's views after participating in “Black Lives Matter” march of June 7 (2)
- Letter: Reader feels our government leaders have no accountability (2)
- Letter: I am not OK keeping the statue (2)
- Victoria Regional Airport officials explore new air service proposals (2)
- 'I'm here for the community': Partnership brings soup kitchen meals to Southside of Victoria (2)
- More than 6,800 vote so far in runoffs (2)
- Victoria officials report 76 new cases of COVID-19 (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.