PAULINE R. RODRIGUEZ VICTORIA - Pauline Rodriguez, 87 of Victoria, Texas, passed away on December 10, 2019. She was born in Goliad, Texas on January 25, 1932 to the late Leonardo and Agapita Rodriguez. She was happily married to Felipe Rodriguez for 45 years until his death. She is survived by her children; Sylvia Villarreal (Gilbert), Maria Delia Salazar, Mary Alice Gutierrez, Philip Rodriguez Jr. and David Rodriguez. She is survived by her siblings; Leonard Rodriguez, Juan Rodriguez, Mamie Rodriguez, Florencia Garcia and Mary Rodriguez. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Pauline was a housewife and a Member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. She loved life and her family. She loved to sing and play her guitar in her younger years. She came from a long line of musicians. We will cherish all the memories. Preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Gloria Robles and Alberta Moreno, brothers; Thomas Rodriguez and Sammy Rodriguez. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 9am with a Chapel Service at 10am at the Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gino Luna, David Rodriguez, Gilbert Villarreal Jr., David Michael Carbajal, Eric Rodriguez and Julius Luna. Honorary Pallbearers will be Phillip Rodriguez Jr., John Rodriguez, Brandon Gutierrez, Mark Rodriguez and Jeffrey Torres. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas 361-575-3212.
