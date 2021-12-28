Pauline Schleinschok
Pauline Estelle Schleinschok, 64, completed her work on earth, Friday, December 24, 2021. She was born November 9, 1957 in Gonzales to Richard Paul and Estelle (Blaschke) Schleinschok.
Pauline graduated from Yoakum High School in 1976 and graduated from Southwest Texas in 1980 with Bachelor of Social Sciences. She was a Special Education Teacher for Yoakum Junior High School for several years until she felt her calling to obtain her Masters Business Administration from University of Houston-Victoria. She thrived on leadership and management and spent the next 26 years as the CFOO of Golden Crescent Work Force Solutions. She was a member and volunteer for the Yoakum Heritage Museum for 39 years and loved animals and especially had a love for cats. In her spare time she enjoyed sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys and the Yoakum High Football teams. She enjoyed being with her family and loved being the "Boss". She will always be remembered for her strength and faith.
Survivors are her Mother, Estelle Schleinschok of Yoakum; sisters, Janet Schleinschok of Victoria, JoAnn Schleinschok and Kathy Coull of Yoakum; brother, Ron Schleinschok and wife Mary Nell of Houston; nieces Madison and Katie Schleinschok and Kenzie Coull and nephews Jacob (Dhenebb) Coull and Kyle Schleinschok.
Preceded in death by her Father; infant brother Richard Paul Schleinschok, Jr and infant sister, Mary Schleinschok.
Visitation 4 to 6:30 p.m., with Rosary recited at 6:30 .m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jacob Coull, Kyle Schleinschok, James Faltesek, Chuck Hanzelka, Craig Schaefer and Mayo Walker.
Memorials may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church or School, Yoakum Heritage Museum or Hospice of South Texas-Dornburg Center of Compassion.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
