Pauline Ward

Survivors are her husband of 60 years, Aubrey Ward of Rockport; daughter, Debbie Ward (Kathie Reynolds) of Yoakum; sons, Kevin Ward (Patty) of Rockport and Darrin Ward (Diane) of Sweet Home; eight grandchildren, Lori Yardley, Jessica Ward, Cooter Burkett (Autumn), Colt Burkett (Brianne), Levi Burkett (Brittney), Meagan Harrell (Clay), Miranda Bone (Austin), and Dillon Ward; fourteen great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy DeBord (John) of Yoakum
Preceded in death by her parents Leland and Ora Tucker; sister, Sybil Stary.
Rosary 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating, Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum.
Memorials may be given to Harbor Hospice of Gulf Coast, M.D. Anderson or Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
