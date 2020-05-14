PAULLETTE ELIZABETH PERRY WHITE SAN MARCOS - Paullette Elizabeth Perry White, 61, of San Marcos TX passed away Sunday May 10, 2020 in Austin TX. She was born on September 7, 1958 in Victoria TX to the late Savannah Connor. She was also preceded in death by brothers Daryl Bruce Perry and Jann Carleton Perry and husband Bobby White. Survivors include son, Wallace McNary III, daughter Dominque Ross, brothers Reginald and Edward Perry, 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Services will be private.

