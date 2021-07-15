Payton Cole Herman
GODLEY — Payton Cole Herman, 18, of Godley was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was born September 22, 2002 in Victoria, TX to Brian and Monica Herman. He graduated from Godley High School in June 2021 and planned on attending Hill College with a Rodeo Scholarship in the Fall. He is survived by his parents, Monica and Brian, sister, Caitlin, and grandparents, Lynn Hugo and Frank Herman. He is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Sue Hugo and Carol Jean McGehee. He leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Payton loved rodeo, especially bull riding, fishing, football, and leather work. He had his own company, Flipping P Leather, where he took special orders for wallets, chaps, belts, or any leather work that was needed. His amazing art of drawing shined through in his work. Payton lived life to the fullest and never gave up on anything. He was fearless, strong, and determined. Payton will always be remembered for having a soft heart towards anyone he met. He had a unique gift for making others smile, finding the good in all situations, and always seeing the best in everyone. His smile and sense of humor were contagious. As Payton would say, “Everyday is a blessing, you get out of life what you put into it, Keep on Keeping On! He will be greatly missed on earth, but we find peace that he will be waiting for us in heaven.
A memorial service will be held at Faith Family Church on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.
