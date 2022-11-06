Pearl Jean Hermes
EDNA — “I will sing to the Lord for He has been good to me.” Psalms 13:6
Pearl Jean Page Hermes gained her heavenly wings on November 2, 2022. After years of pain and suffering, she is soaring with the angels free to hurt no more.
Pearl Jean was born on July 3, 1936, to Jake and Madine Wilkerson Page. She lived 86 blessed years.
On February 7, 1953, Pearl Jean married George H. Hermes and together they raised four beautiful daughters.
Pearl enjoyed everyone she met. She enjoyed reading, watching football and golf. She also dearly loved her granddog Mia. She was fortunate to have spent her life working at a job she really loved. She began as a dispatcher for the Edna Police Department then transferred to the Edna Sheriff’s Department. She retired from the Department of Public Safety after many years of service. She considered the troopers to be ‘her boys,’ often calling them after a traffic stop to make sure they were okay.
Pearl was a wonderful wife and mother and an awesome Memaw to all of her precious grandbabies and great grandbabies.
Pearl is preceded in death by her parents Jake and Madine Page, her husband George Hermes, brothers J. T. and Jack Page, sisters Maxine Carroll, Pauline Foxell, twin sister Pearline Page, and nephew Philip Wayne Page. Pearl is survived by her brother Wayne Page (Sherri), her daughters Janet Dincans (Darwin), Jeannie Webernick, Judy Tobola (Ronny), and Nancy Lykes (Fred); 11 grandchildren, Matthew (Jessica), Kacy (Kurt), Lane (Aubrey), Jake (Lindsey), Jeremy, Jason (Heather), Jaime (Shannon), Julie, Megan (Bubba), Lindsey (Dillon), and Megan T.; 21 great grandchildren, Kale, Cayden, Brayden, Heidi, Hannah, Hallie, Jameson, Keelyn, Kolby (Darbi), Skyler, Tessa, Ellie, Ruby, Josie, Haylee, Boone, Walker, Briggs, Sutton, Scott (Brittany), and Justin; and 2 great great grandchildren, Paiyton and Mason; along with numerous nieces and nephews?all of whom she loved and cherished.
Pallbearers are Matthew Hudgeons, Jake Tipton, Lane Tipton, Jason Tobola, Kolby Tobola, Cayden Tipton and Scott Miller.
Honorary pallbearers are Brayden Tipton, Wayne Koop, Dillon Hannash, Bubba Creager, Shannon Goebel, Darwin Dincans, Ronny Tobola, Fred Lykes, Bill Tipton, Barry Wind and Robin Taylor.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with the Funeral service to begin at 10:00 a.m. all in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna. Pastor Andy Schroer will be officiating. A meal will be served at the Redeemer Lutheran Church following the services. Burial will be at the Page Cemetery, 13082 FM 822, Edna, at 1:30 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made in Pearl Jean’s name to At The Cross Fellowship, P.O. Box 628, Yoakum, Texas 77995 or to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 504 Dugger St., Edna, Texas 77957
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221. www.oaklawnfhednatx.com
