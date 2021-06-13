Pearl L. Koronczok
VICTORIA — Pearl L. Koronczok, 81, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. She was born July 19, 1939 in Corpus Christi to the late Everette Granger and Margie (Wiess) Granger. After graduation from Calhoun High in 1957, she married Roman Koronczok. They had two children, Wayne Koronczok and Bradley Koronczok. Pearl worked at the First State Bank of Port Lavaca for a number of years before moving to Houston, Texas, and later, Weston Lakes, Texas. Pearl enjoyed cooking, reading, dancing, shopping, crabbing, wading the beaches of Magnolia Beach and Corpus Christi beach and feeding the seagulls. Pearl was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved and cared for her family. She also always loved and cared for her extended family and friends.
Pearl is survived by her husband of 64 years, Fabian Roman Koronczok, her son Roman Wayne Koronczok, her son Bradley Alan Koronczok and wife Theresa, her grandson Matthew Koronczok and wife Eva, her granddaughter Katie Koronczok, and her three great-grandsons Silas, Fabian, and Vincent Koronczok.
Pearl was a devoted member of the Catholic Church and loved God, Our Lord Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit. Her spirit now rests with joy in them.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, Texas. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery next to the chapel. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
