Pearl Louise Phillips

Pearl is survived by her Sisters, Patsy Robbins Bledsoe, and Ann Robbins Janke (Donald); Daughters, Elizabeth Phillips Keef, (Gerald), Paula Phillips Edging, Venita Phillips Martel; Son in law, James Hendricks; 11 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews that she loved as her own. She is preceded in death by her Parents; Husband; Sisters, Lucille Thomas, Mary Joyce Robbins, Barbara Boudroux and Baby Girl Robbins; Brothers, J.D. Robbins, Wilburn Robbins, Cecil Robbins, and Harold Robbins; Daughter, Jimmie Louise Phillips Hendricks, and two grandsons.
She was an active member of the community of Lolita for many years working with 4-H, Lolita Fire Department Auxillary, and her church only stopping when her health no longer allowed it. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Lolita for 58 years.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the First Baptist Church of Lolita with Funeral Services to begin at 2:00 pm.
The family requests that all attendees please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Donations can be made to Lolita Fire Department, First Baptist Church of Lolita, or Hospice of South Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
www.oaklawnfhednatx.com
