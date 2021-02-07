Pedro Garza Andrade
VICTORIA — Pedro Garza Andrade went to be with the Lord February 5, 2021 at the age of 84. He was born in Sharyland, Texas to Pedro Andrade and Eloisa Garza Andrade.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 6 PM - 8 PM with a rosary at 7 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 9 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows, 208 W. River St. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Oscar Padron, Michael Padron, Matthew Esquivel, Chris Cabrera, Derek Bryan, and Richard Pena. Honorary Pallbearers are Steven Padron, Sergio Padron, Isaac Sanchez, Calvin Cabrera, Patrick Pena, and Robert Pena.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Adela Amejorado Andrade; sisters Lilly Ortiz, and Gloria Reyna; brothers Luz Andrade and Santos Andrade and step-son Paul Pena.
He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Minerva Andrade; daughter Mollie Andrade Padron; step-sons Richard Pena (Juanita) and Samuel Pena; brother Gregorio Andrade; grandchildren Jessica Padron, Michael Padron, Alexandria Padron, Christina Cabrera (Chris), Sergio Padron, Steven Padron, Kimberly Padron, Patrick Pena (Pricilla) and Robert Pena; 9 great granddaughters and 6 great grandsons.
Pedro was a loving husband, father, step father, and grandfather. He was a diesel mechanic for many years. He enjoyed cooking for his family and friends. He could always be found in the kitchen making coffee and a batch of tortillas. He enjoyed his early morning time with God and he and Minerva were very active with the church.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Here we go again (7)
- Website works, phone system crashes during Victoria County vaccine signup (5)
- Letter: Do not be afraid to voice your beliefs (5)
- Victoria school board moves forward with bond, to vote on Feb. 9 (4)
- Hundreds of marchers gather in downtown Victoria for anti-abortion event (4)
- Letter: Getting registered for COVID-19 vaccine is frustrating process (4)
- Victoria's vaccine hub to get 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine (3)
- Victoria moves forward with youth hunting program in Riverside Park (3)
- Letter: Water Street is not safe for pedestrians (3)
- Man in car rams into 2 vehicles on road, at gas station (2)
Online Poll
Have you ever visited Washington, D.C.?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.