PEDRO LEAL PORT LAVACA - Pedro Leal, age 83, of Port Lavaca passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born on September 29, 1936 in Olivia, Texas to the late Santos Leal and Esther Perez Leal. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Estella Garza Leal of Port Lavaca; Daughters, Oralia Leal and Silvia Gonzalez (Cruz) of Port Lavaca; Sons, Oscar Leal (Irma) and David Leal (Carol) of Port Lavaca; Sisters, Tomasa Lara and Teresa Mendoza of Port Lavaca, Petra Duenez of Victoria, Esther Gonzales of San Antonio, Libby Ramirez and Stevie Reyna of Victoria and Mary Jane Leal of Port Lavaca; Brothers, Santos Leal of California, Edward Leal of Port Lavaca and Tony Leal of Dallas. He is also survived by his Grandchildren, Teresa Cantu, Maxi Crouch, Daniela Loya, and Oscar Leal Jr.; Great-Grandchildren, Kashney, Ava, Vance, Jace, Hailey, Jaxon, P.J., Owen, Bradey and Cici. He is preceded in death by his Parents; Sister, Concepcion Galindo and Guadalupe Leal; Brothers, Felix Leal, and Abram Leal. Services will begin on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 5pm - 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation will resume on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 9am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10am with Father Tommy Chen officiating. Interment will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Oscar Leal Jr, Rene Cantu, Jeremy Loya, Kyle Crouch, John Leal and Oscar Leal. Honorary Pallbearers are David Leal, Jose Montenegro, Cruz Gonzalez Jr, Abram Leal Jr, Lupe Martinez and Tony Leal. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, masks will be required for services. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
