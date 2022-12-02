Pedro Montoya
Gutierrez
VICTORIA — Pedro Montoya Gutierrez, 68, passed from this earth on November 21, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 11:00 Am to 1:00 PM Funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas. Burial will follow at San Jose Cemetery, Bloomington, Texas. Honoring him as pallbearers will be his sons Mauricio Montoya, Pablo Montoya and Pedro Montoya and his brothers J. Isabel Montoya, Evodio Montoya and Nicolas Montoya.
Pedro was born in Lagunillas San Luis Potosi, Mexico to the late Pablo Montoya and Angelita Gutierrez.
Pedro loved to stay busy and was always a hard worker. He spent most of his life working in construction traveling across the country making friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed being back home tending to his crops and loved to play the lotto scratch offs.
Pedro leaves to cherish his memories his wife Ma Ascencion Hernandez Chavez; sons, Mauricio Montoya, Pablo Montoya and Pedro Montoya; daughter Edith Montoya; brothers, J. Isabel Montoya(Ipolita), Evodio Montoya (Juanita) and Nicolas Montoya (Janet) and granddaughters Jaqueline and Mariana.
He was preceded in death by his parents Pablo Montoya and Angelita Gutierrez, his nephew Lee A. Montoya and his sister in law Ipolita Landaverde.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
